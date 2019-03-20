Worthing apartment directly on the seafront

This spacious, three bedroom, ground floor apartment is situated directly on Worthing seafront.

The property, in Regis Court, West Parade, is within a mile of Worthing town centre and half a mile of West Worthing railway station.

Accommodation comprises a reception hall, 18ft south-facing living room with sea views, kitchen, master bedroom with en-suite shower room, two further bedrooms and a fitted bathroom.

Outside, there is a private patio with a large seating area accessed from the lounge, as well as well-maintained communal gardens to the front.

There is also parking to the rear of the development, as well as a garage.

The number 700 coastline bus service which covers Portsmouth to Brighton is available along West Parade.

Price £310,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Michael Jones, 100 George V Avenue, Goring, Worthing, BN11 5RP. Telephone 01903 505111 or email: goring@michaeljones.co.uk