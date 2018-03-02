Welcome to Rimini

Rebecca Underwood travels to the Adriatic coast to sample the delights of Rimini.

For those considering a weekend break and perhaps hoping to rekindle an air of romance, Rimini, located in Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region, beside the glittering waters of the Adriatic Sea, offers visitors a tantalising glimpse into its colourful kaleidoscope of history and culture.

Rimini - Parco Fellini e Lungomare. Fototeca ENIT

Founded by the Romans in 268 BC, Rimini was recognised as an area of strategic importance and three major Roman roads were duly constructed; the Via Flaminia, the Via Popilian, and the Via Aemilian, and the city rapidly became an important communications hub between the north and south of the peninsula. Monuments celebrating several Roman emperors remain in situ today and include the magnificent Augustus Arch, which features sculptures of Apollo, Neptune and Jupiter. Commissioned in 27BC by the Roman Senate, the arch was built to honour the Emperor Augustus, who founded the Roman Principate and controlled the Roman Empire from 27 BC until his death. The imposing monument, which originally stood at the end of Via Flaminia, was relocated to its present site on Corso d’Augusto and in 1935 a decree was passed to enhance its stature and all the buildings around it were swiftly demolished. Today the arch is one of the symbols of Rimini and is featured prominently on the city’s coat of arms.

A leisurely stroll along the Corso d’Augusto, leads onto a piazza, which was once named after Julius Caesar, who, it is said, gathered his troops there in 49BC. The piazza is now named Tre Martiri in honour of three brave partisans, Luigi Nicolò, Adelio Pagliarini and Mario Capelli, who were tried by a German court for stockpiling weapons and ammunition and subsequently hanged in the square in August 1944. The exact place of the execution is marked on the square and serves as a constant reminder of those who gave their lives for the benefit of all.

Admirers of Romanesque architecture will be enchanted by the impressive façade of the Malatestiano Temple, located on Via IV November. The cathedral, built in the 13th century and reconstructed in 1450, features a wide marble façade, adorned with sculptures inspired by the Arch of Augustus, and the interior of the building has seven chapels containing the remains of notable citizens of Rimini including Georgius Gemistus, the Greek scholar of Neoplatonic philosophy responsible for the revival of Greek learning in Western Europe.

The Domus of Rimini (the surgeon’s house) is another major attraction for visitors. Discovered in 1989, this archaeological area covers more than seven hundred square metres and is located on Piazza Ferrari. Presented to the city, following eighteen years of excavation, great archaeological finds were unearthed on the site and it provides an intriguing insight into the past.

Rimini - panorama della citt�. Fototeca ENIT

For those seeking accommodation with the highest levels of comfort and service and exceptional style, the Grand Hotel, which features a Liberty style pink façade, was declared a protected national monument in 1994, and it is the best place to stay.

Built in 1908 and located in the heart of a lush and verdant park covering 4000 square metres, this property oozes with elegance and is also set right on the seafront in Marina Centro.

The Grand Hotel was featured in several films directed by the celebrated screen writer and film director Federico Fellini, who was born in Rimini in 1920. His film Amarcord, released in 1973, featured the Grand Hotel as a backdrop in a number of scenes and he became a regular guest. His career spanned almost five decades and he was nominated for twelve Academy Awards, received four Oscars in the ‘best foreign film’ category and was awarded the Palme d’Or for his film La Dolce Vita, which was released in 1960 and remains one of the most critically acclaimed films of all time.

For your own personal taste of ‘the good life’ take an evening walk along to the Tiberius Bridge, which spans the Marecchia River, and marks the entrance to the Via Aemilian, Dating back to 21AD. The glorious bridge features five semi-circular arches and rests on its original foundations, which are made up of wooden stilts. Construction began during the reign of Augustus and was completed when his successor Tiberius was in power. During WWII and the fierce Battle of Rimini, the Tiberius Bridge remained intact and withstood the German army’s continuous attempts to destroy it. Today the bridge is a symbol of the city and is also featured on its coat of arms.

Borgo San Giuliano, just across the bridge, is Rimini’s most captivating area.

A quaint fishing village with pretty cottages coloured in pastel hues. And for those partial to a casual and traditional dining experience, head for the Osteria de Börg, which is recommended in the 2017 Michelin Guide. Hidden away on Via Forzieri, this restaurant is popular with locals and visitors in-the-know and offers an impressive array of flavourful, slow-cooked dishes made with local ingredients and handmade pasta.

Top tip

Take advantage of low fares from London Gatwick to Bologna with easyjet.com (duration just over 2 hours) and then hop on the train from Bologna Centrale to Rimini (duration 52 minutes). For more information visit trainline.eu