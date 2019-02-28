Three bedroom Going home in need of refurbishment – open day this Saturday

This deceptively spacious and versatile detached bungalow is situated in a sought-after South Goring location.

The property, in Bury Drive, is in need of modernisation and there will be an open house on Saturday, March 2, from 11am to midday.

Bury Drive, Goring

Accommodation comprises an entrance hall, WC, south-facing lounge, kitchen, bathroom, master bedroom with dressing room and en-suite shower room, second bedroom with dressing room, and a third bedroom.

Outside, there is off-road parking to the front leading to a garage, as well as lawned areas to the front and rear.

Shopping facilities are available at nearby Aldsworth Parade, with a Tesco Express and Goring’s mainline railway station also within close proximity. The area is also well served with bus routes, and good access on to the A259 and A24/A27 roads.

There are two very popular public houses close by –The Bulls Head, ideal for a drink by its open fires or a meal in its restaurant, or The Mulberry, a popular public house for those who enjoy live sports on the big screen.

Churches are also close by including the Methodist Church and St Mary’s C Of E, which dates back to 1837.

Price £400,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing during the open day, contact Michael Jones, 100 George V Avenue, Goring, Worthing, BN11 5RP. Telephone 01903 505111 or email: goring@michaeljones.co.uk