Three bedroom cottage close to The Angmering School

This quintessential three bedroom terraced cottage is situated within about 100 yards of Angmering village square.

The property, in High Street, is just over half a mile from The Angmering School while the railway station is just over a mile away.

The warm and welcoming living room is the perfect place hide away from the elements, with a feature brick fireplace and handy display alcove, alongside a spacious storage and cloaks cupboard.

The kitchen is well arranged to maximise the space that is available, with a wealth of storage units, work surfaces and integrated appliances, alongside a one and one half bowl sink unit looking out over the conservatory with an ornate mixer tap.

A door leads to the southerly aspect conservatory with tiled flooring, fitted blinds and double doors to the rear garden.

The ground floor bathroom is found just off of the kitchen and features some lovely period features including a stunning claw footed bath and high flush WC.

A door from the living room leads to stairs to the first floor accommodation where there are three good size bedrooms, including a master bedroom overlooking the rear garden with a fitted en-suite shower room.

Outside, this charming property is complimented by its beautifully presented gardens, designed to create height and depth with an array of substantiated shrubs and hedges creating a true wildlife paradise.

The rear garden measures in excess of 65ft and enjoys a southerly aspect, with a lovely patio adjacent to the conservatory, alongside single and lawned areas separated by an ornate archway.

Price offers in excess of £270,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Cooper Adams Estate Agents, Marsh House, Angmering, BN16 4EA. Telephone 01903 859797 or email: angmering@cooper-adams.com