This four bedroom Worthing house is close to the railway station and town centre

This spacious and well presented semi-detached house is situated close to Worthing railway station.

The property,in Heene Road, has many original features and is just a short distance from the town centre.

Heene Road, Worthing

The accommodation comprises an enclosed entrance porch with original glazed front door leading into the hallway, which has stairs to the first floor, an understairs storage and doors to the reception rooms.

The west-facing living room has a large bay window and feature fireplace, while the dining room has floor-to-ceiling sash windows opening onto the garden and a feature fireplace.

The breakfast room opens to the kitchen and has a storage cupboard and cupboard housing the boiler.

The kitchen has been fitted with a range of cupboards as well as integrated appliances including a washing machine, dishwasher and space for a range cooker and fridge/freezer.

The first floor landing has a loft hatch and sky light and doors to the bedrooms.

Bedroom one has fitted wardrobes and storage units, a small fireplace and a bay window overlooking the garden.

There are three further double bedrooms, all with fireplaces and two with wash hand basins.

The bathroom has been fitted with an original style claw-foot bath and wash hand basin, and there is also a separate WC.

The en-suite shower room is fitted with a walk-in shower cubicle, WC and wash hand basin.

Outside, there is an attractive, walled cottage-style rear garden with a small lawn, a timber summerhouse, outside WC and greenhouse.

The front garden is mainly paved for off-road parking.

Price £575,000.

For further information, please contact Symonds and Reading on 01903 235623.