This Findon Valley home in the Vale School catchment area has superb views towards Worthing

This versatile and well-presented detached chalet home is situated in a desirable location with superb views over Findon Valley towards High Salvington.

The property, in The Heights, is situated on the east side of Findon Valley, close to downland walks at The Gallops and Cissbury Ring, and within the Vale School catchment area.

The Heights, Findon Valley

Ground floor accommodation comprises an entrance hall, lounge, snug, dining room, kitchen/dining room, a utility store, two bedrooms (one with an en-suite), and a bathroom.

On the first floor there is a master bedroom with an en-suite dressing room,

Outside, the front garden is mainly laid to lawn with a block-paved driveway providing off-road parking leading to a double garage.

The west-facing rear garden is a fine feature with a raised decked area offering delightful views overlooking Findon Valley.

Steps lead down to the mainly lawned garden with a palm tree and shed.

Shops can be found along Findon Road together with the doctor’s surgery and library, while a bus services passes the surrounding district.

Price £650,000: Freehold.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Michael Jones, 208 Findon Road, Findon Valley, BN14 0EJ . Telephone 01903 872949 or email: finvalley@michaeljones.co.uk