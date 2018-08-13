Teenagers tidy town centre for NCS social action campaign

Littlehampton town centre is looking tidier thanks to a team of teenagers collecting rubbish to raise awareness of the lack of bins in the town.

A group from the National Citizen Service collected 20 bin bags full of litter in two hours around the High Street on Wednesday, as part of their Bin It social action campaign to address the issue of the amount of rubbish being left lying around in the area.

Harvey Warren, 16, said: “We felt like this was an important issue to tackle because of the damaging consequences it has on our environment and the negative impact it has on our community’s image of cleanliness.

“The litter pick was due to the fact in Arun District alone there are more than 1,300 general waste and dog bins, yet 70,000 animals are killed or injured by litter each year.”

They collected 20 bin bags full of rubbish in two hours around the High Street as part of their Bin It social action campaign to address the issue of the lack of bins in the area.

The group is now hoping the council will provide more bins in the community to tackle the problem.

Members of waste management company Biffa stepped in to help the group dispose of the rubbish they had collected.

Another campaign set up by this team was FairFares, a petition aimed at reducing the price of train fares for students over 16 in further education.

They believe this is a major issue with a large impact on young people as rising train fares eclipse rising pay and job availability.

-----

Young people in Littlehampton tackle issues residents care about

NCS beach clean in Littlehampton raises awareness of recycling

A once-in-a-lifetime experience for young people of all backgrounds