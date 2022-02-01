An educational app offering five minute ‘knowledge hacks’ is searching for a self-confessed social media lover, who is willing to quit it for two months, and be paid £2,000 plus expenses.

This is as part of a study to discover the impact social media and ‘doomscrolling’ has on a person’s productivity, wellbeing and self-growth.

It comes after multiple studies about social media being a behavioural addiction, as it can increase dopamine levels in the same part of the brain drugs and alcohol can.

Woman scrolls through social media apps

The social media quitter will be asked to uninstall the social media platforms they use for social interactions such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Snapchat and YouTube. In addition to uninstalling the apps, the applicant will also be asked to answer a frequent questionnaire and keep a written and video journal to record their experience.

Uptime (the app) wants to discover how much time a person could spend improving themselves and their knowledge - alongside their wellbeing and productivity - if they were to decrease their time spent on social media.

The platform's main aim of the study isn’t for people to delete social media entirely but to cut their time spent on apps mindlessly scrolling, to promote learning, and consuming information that aids self-growth and wellbeing.

The app also wants to warn people about the risks of ’doomscrolling’, which is where people spend a lot of time on a device reading bad news on social media platforms and news outlets.

There are many forms of social media, all demanding attention

Experts have warned that doomscrolling can be harmful to mental health and that social media can be a behavioural addiction.

Studies have proven that when a person gets a notification or ‘like’ they can experience the same highs other addictive substances similarly cause.

It’s also been reported that an average person’s time spent on social media has increased by 16 per cent since the start of the pandemic.

No previous qualifications or experience are required for the role; however, the app has stated that hopeful applicants must be over the age of 18 and be a ‘self-confessed social media lover’.

Instagram is a favourite social media go-to for many.

Candidates must also only use their social media platforms for social reasons only, not for business, as the app only wants insights on the personal use of social media. The person chosen for the study will also not be asked to delete any social media platforms they use for professional purposes such as LinkedIn.

People interested in quitting social media can apply here, before the closing date of February 21 : https://uptime.app/blog/social-media-study-get-paid-2000-to-quit-social-media-for-two-months/ Recently selected as one of Google’s Best Apps of 2021, Uptime allows users to improve their chances of lifelong learning with the use of ‘Knowledge Hacks’, tappable five-minute stories condensing books, courses, documentaries and podcasts into easily digestible content.