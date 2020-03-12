Sussex Food and Drink Awards rescheduled in response to coronavirus

Organisers of the Sussex Food and Drink Awards announced the event will be rescheduled to July 1 'in response to current predictions regarding coronavirus spread in the UK'.

It comes as the Sussex foodie event revealed the Grand Finalists for 2020, following months of intensive judging, supported by over 17,000 public votes.

Paula Seager, William Goodwin, Sally Gunnell OBE & Hilary Knight from the Sussex Food and Drink Awards

The event was set to take place at the Amex Stadium in Falmer on Wednesday, April 29 2020, but it is now set to go ahead at the later date of Wednesday, July 1 2020.

The organisers of the event said: "The Sussex Food & Drink Awards 2020 Banquet has been rescheduled to Wednesday, July 1 2020 in response to current predictions regarding coronavirus spread in the UK. All other details remain the same and the sumptuous seven-course Sussex banquet and awards ceremony will be held at the Amex Stadium."

All 30 Grand Finalists (revealed below) will be invited to join over 300 leaders in the food, drink and farming industry at the awards banquet on 1st July 2020 to discover who will be crowned overall winner of Young Sussex Farmer, food producer, drink producer, young chef, farmers market, food shop, butcher, eating experience, street food and newcomer of the year.

Sussex farmer and Nuffield scholar, William Goodwin, who is chairman of the judges, said: “The competition continues to get tougher year on year and the 30 Grand Finalists, 17 from West Sussex, 12 from East Sussex and one from Brighton & Hove, should feel immensely proud at making it through to this final stage in the competition.

Finalists for Young Chef of the Year

“Over the last decade, Sussex has really earned its place as one of the leading counties in the UK for producing superb food and drink and this year’s Grand Finalists line up offers an impressive range of first class, diverse businesses from across the county.”

To book your tickets, visit: sussexfoodawards.biz/awards-banquet/

Sussex Food and Drink Awards 2020 Grand Finalists:

Sussex Food Producer of the Year, sponsored by Southern Co-op

Bangers Galore, Horsham, West Sussex

Danny Pike from BBC Sussex & sponsors of the Sussex Food & Drink Awards 2020

Jengers Craft Bakery, Billingshurst, West Sussex

The Sussex Biltong Co, Piltdown, East Sussex

Sussex Drink Producer of the Year, sponsored by Natural PR

Bolney Wine Estate, Bolney, West Sussex

Long Man Brewery, Litlington, East Sussex

Ridgeview Wine Estate, Ditchling Common, East Sussex

Sussex Butcher of the Year, sponsored by RP Meats Wholesale Ltd

Cottenhams of Lindfield – Craft Butchers, Lindfield, West Sussex

Nick The Butcher, Hartfield, East Sussex

Tablehurst Farm, Forest Row, East Sussex

Sussex Farmers Market of the Year, sponsored by Harvey’s Brewery

Horsham Market (Saturday), West Sussex

Lewes Farmers Market, East Sussex

Shoreham Farmers Market, West Sussex

Sussex Eating Experience of the Year, sponsored by Lloyds Bank Cardnet

Into The Blue, Shoreham-by-Sea, West Sussex

The Cat Inn, West Hoathly, West Sussex

The Fig Tree, Hurstpierpoint, West Sussex

Sussex Food Shop of the Year, sponsored by Sussex Food and Drink Network

Jeremy’s Two, Cowfold, West Sussex

Rushfields Farm Shop, Poynings, West Sussex

Veasey & Sons Fishmongers, Forest Row, East Sussex

Sussex Newcomer of the Year, sponsored by SRC-Time

Heritage by Matt Gillan, Slaugham, West Sussex

Heritage Wheat, Keymer, West Sussex

Skylark Cafe Restaurant, Eastbourne, East Sussex

Sussex Street Food of the Year, sponsored by Horsham District Foodies supported by Food Rocks

Mann & Moore, Horsham, West Sussex

Pizza Leonati, Ninfield, East Sussex

The BBQ Project, St Leonards on Sea, East Sussex

Sussex Young Chef of the Year, sponsored by Blakes Foods

Dan Ibbotson from etch. in Brighton & Hove

Freddie Innes from Ockenden Manor Hotel, Cuckfield, West Sussex

Thomas Thwaites from Rathfinny Tasting Room, Alfriston, East Sussex

Young Sussex Farmer of the Year, sponsored by Natural Partnerships CIC in association with Farmers Weekly magazine

Conor Haydon, Goodwood Estate, Chichester, West Sussex

Dan Hird, Lambert Farm, Plumpton, East Sussex

Dan Wells, Holmbush Farm, Balcombe, West Sussex