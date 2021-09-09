Spas in West Sussex named some of the best in Britain
Booking site Spa Seekers has collated a list of the top ten spas with outdoor pools and spas from West Sussex have made the list.
Coming in at number 6 on the list is Baliffscourt Hotel and Spa, in Climping. With direct access to the beach and only five miles from the historic town of Arundel, the hotel comes equipped with both an indoor pool and an outdoor pool, giving guests a chance to experience what Spa Seekers calls ‘the ultimate skin detox.’
Taking third place on the Spa seekers list is Spa Seekers Spa Seekers list is Ockenden Manor, in Cuckfield, near Hayward’s Heath. A former sixteenth century manor house, and only seven miles from the South Downs national Park, the spa features an outdoor hot tub, which spa seekers says is “beautifully lit up at night, making for the ultimate stay in style.”