This detached chalet bungalow is situated in Shoreham Beach’s most desirable road, Old Fort Road.

The property offers spacious and flexible living accommodation over two floors, all presented in good condition with southerly views over the beach.

Old Fort Road, Shoreham Beach

There is also a one bedroom self-contained annexe to the side and rear which is currently let fro £725pcm.

Ground floor accommodation comprises an entrance hall, open-plan kitchen/breakfast room, cloakroom, lounge, dining room and conservatory.

On the first floor there is a galleried landing, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

The annexe has a lean-to/hallway leading to a kitchen, lounge, inner lobby, bedroom and shower room.

Outside, there is off-road parking to the front for up to four cars, as well as a shingle and rockery area with tropical plants.

The rear garden is mainly laid to artificial grass with sunken railway sleepers, a raised decked area and a shed.

Offered with no upward chain.

Guide price £675,000.

For more information contact Warwick Baker Estate Agents, 21 Brunswick Road, Shoreham, BN43 5WA. Telephone 01273 461144 or email: info@warwickbaker.co.uk