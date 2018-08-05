Seaside life enjoyed by German visitors with Rustington Twinning Association

German twinning visitors were given the grand tour of the area as Rustington Twinning Association were the hosts for five days of activities.

Members of the association welcomed 15 delegates from Rustington’s twin town Künzell for the summer visit, with a reception at the Woodlands Centre hosted by Rustington Parish Council chairman Jamie Bennett.

A programme of activities was arranged, with an emphasis on aspects of British life unlikely to be experienced in Germany, to make the most of the visit.

This included a visit to the Shoreham RNLI station, an afternoon at the greyhound track in Hove, a tour of the Howarth of London oboe factory in Worthing and a round of mini-golf.

An evening at the Arun View in Littlehampton was enjoyed by the group, as well as two garden parties hosted by members and lunches at Worthing Pier’s Southern Pavilion and the Look and Sea Centre, with the grand finale of the visit being a game of shuffleboard.

The towns have been twinned since 2002, with regular exchanges taking place and strong friendships have been formed between the residents.

Association members said the weather was superb throughout the visit and many of the delegates were keen to spend time swimming in the sea, another aspect of life in Rustington they do not get to experience at home.

The group said thanks to the summer weather, one of the guests sent a photo of West Beach to their son at home, which prompted him to say it looked like they were in the Caribbean, not England.

Two visitors representing the football club in Künzell were introduced to officials from Rustington Raiders, Worthing Town Football Club and Arun Arena Allstars walking football club, with hopes of organising a tournament next year.

The visit is mainly financed by fundraising activities throughout the year for members and non-members, including quizzes and bingo nights.

The committee is keen to expand the benefits of twinning with Künzell, including new opportunities for work and study.

For more information about Rustington Twinning Association and how to get involved, contact rustingtontwinning@yahoo.com, find them on Facebook: Rustington and District Twinning Association Group, or via the Rustington Parish Council Office.

