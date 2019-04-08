School holiday activities announced by Chichester Festival Theatre

Throughout the school holidays Chichester Festival Theatre runs practical workshops for children of all ages, specially created to be great fun, but also offer an exciting taster of theatre.

During the Easter holidays, budding young artists can earn a Discover Arts Award (a nationally recognised qualification) in our full day, practical workshops for 5–8 year olds or 8-11 year olds.

Chichester Festival Theatre workshops

These will be held on Tuesday April 16 and Thursday April 18 respectively.

The feedback from previous events has been extremely positive with one parent commenting: “Awesome! They loved the workshop, which was excellent with very good leaders.”

The workshops will be held at the Selsey Centre. Over the summer holidays children and young people from 8 to 16 years old can take part in weeklong workshops that teach new skills and offer an insight into the theatre industry. Bursaries are available.

