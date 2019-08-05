Revealed: 14 areas of Sussex most likely to see house prices rise and fall in the next month

The following areas of East and West Sussex are expected to see house prices rise and fall in the next few months.

TheAdvisory, using its PropCast data, has revealed the areas of East and West Sussex where house prices are set to rise and fall. The results come from analysing the performance of property sales across the county and the wider country and TheAdvisory has identified which are the strongest and weakest property markets. For the 437 areas around the country which will likely see a price rise it means any buyers currently on the fence about properties in these areas might want to consider getting their offers in while those selling might be tempted to wait it out. Our gallery lists the areas most likely to see price rises in order before then looking at the 156 postcodes likely to lose value.

1. GU29 28th postcode in the country set to see a price rise: Midhurst, Cocking, Easebourne, Chichester

2. TN7 30th postcode in the country most likely to see a price rise: Hartfield, Wealden

3. TN37 96th postcode in the country likely to see a price rise: St Leonards, Hastings

4. PO22 223rd postcode in the country likely to see a property price rise: Bognor Regis

