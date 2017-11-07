Plumbing heritage award honour

Museum volunteer Phil Mead has received a prestigious heritage award for services to the plumbing industry.

The award was presented by the Worshipful Company of Plumbers in recognition of more than 40 years of dedication at the Weald and Downland Living Museum in Singleton.

Mr Mead was invited to Vintners’ Hall in London for the presentation from Robert Burgon, master of the company.

He had become involved with the Weald and Downland in 1975, when the company wanted to establish a plumbing heritage craft museum.

A barn from Court Farm at Lee-on-Solent was identified as a suitable building to move to Singleton, in consultation with Weald and Downland director Chris Zeuner.

The company provided the money to have the barn rebuilt at Singleton and it was officially opened as the Court Barn by Lavinia, Duchess of Norfolk, on October 4, 1980.

Mr Mead conducted the first demonstration at the plumbing heritage craft museum, to students from Chichester College, and has carried them out there ever since.