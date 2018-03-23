PICTURES: Looking back at our archive from the 80s

June 1988 was a busy month if these pictures from the Herald and Gazette archive are anything to go by.

From concerts to pram races and cheerleading to farm tours, there was something for everyone happening across our patches.

Can you spot any familiar faces?

• Do you have any old photos you would like to share? From class pictures to community events, we’d love to see them – email: news@worthingherald.co.uk, news@shorehamherald.co.uk or news@littlehamptongazette.co.uk

---

---

