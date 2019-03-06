New Worthing retirement apartments in McCarthy & Stone’s Triton House

Exclusively designed for the over 60s, Triton House is a new development of retirement apartments a stone’s throw from Worthing seafront.

The McCarthy & Stone development, on the site of the former MGM House in Heene Road, offers one and two bedroom apartments close to amenities such a restaurants, cafés, boutiques and High Street shops.

Triton House, Heene Road, Worthing

Each apartment comes with a ten-year NHBC guarantee, double glazing, a walk-in wardrobe to the master bedroom, washer/dryer, telephone and television point in living room and bedroom, and Sky/Sky+ connection point in living room, while selected apartments also have balconies/Juliet balconies or patio areas.

The fitted kitchen has a high gloss finish with integrated fridge/freezer and microwave, electric oven at waist-height and ceramic hob with extractor hood, and a stainless steel sink.

The shower room has a fitted shower which is tiled with level access, and there are en-suite shower rooms to all master bedrooms, as well as high-quality sanitary fittings.

The apartments have panel heaters and neutral decor to coordinate with your furnishings, as well as oak-veneered doors and chrome door furniture.

Triton House, Heene Road, Worthing

For added safety and security the apartments have a camera entry system, smoke detector, intruder alarm, and illuminated light switches in the bathroom, master bedroom and hallway.

Residents at Triton House have access an elegant homeowners’ lounge, as well as another in neighbouring Neptune House.

There are also landscaped gardens, a guest suite for visitors, lift to all floors, on-site car parking and a mobility scooter store and charging room.

Residents also have use of the bistro-restaurant, essentials shop and hair and nail salon located at Neptune House.

Triton House, Heene Road, Worthing

The development also has a dedicated house manager, who is on-site during office hours, and there is a 24-hour emergency call system.

For more information contact selling agents Michael Jones on 01903 213281 or visit mccarthyandstone.co.uk/triton-house