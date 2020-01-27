Love at first sight...here's what is in February's etc Magazine

It must be love, love, love! February is synonymous with Valentine’s Day and we are featuring some brilliant wedding companies this month.

In the West Sussex edition I talk to the owner of Mathilda Rose Bridalwear boutique in Lindfield about how she chooses what she stocks and the trends she is seeing in 2020.

In my opinion no wedding is complete without a cake. If you are searching for that beautiful creation with flair and personality then Sugar High Cakes in Worthing is the place to head. Dee has combined her fine art degree with her passion for baking to create truly wonderful cakes.

Or in East Sussex Emily’s Mixing Bowl creates beautiful cakes. She reveals how she went from working as a commis to pastry chef after moving back to Eastbourne from London.

Also in West Sussex edition iIf you are looking for a getaway, be it romantic or just to recharge the batteries, we have two travel features highlighting some places to add to your travel bucket list. A family moon to Florida and maybe a city break to Rome or Amsterdam sound pretty perfect to me right now.

As we are now two months into 2020 if your new year’s resolution is to eat healthier than Tom Kerridge talks about his new cookbook – Lose Weight & Get Fit which features 100 calorie-controlled recipes.

If you want to try new things a night of live comedy may be in order. Josie Long brings her new tour to Crawley and Worthing this month. She tells Phil Hewitt about becoming a mum and how it has inspired the material in her new show Tender.

In January this year Pantone announced its colour of the year, which is classic blue so expect a lot of it on the runway and in interiors this year. We take a look at how you can wear it now matter what your skin tone.

In the East Sussex edition Beneath the Canopy shares images from a photoshoot they recently held showcasing their glamping weekends, perfect for hen dos.

I caught up with bridal dress designer Tara Deighton, who reveals how she wants to create a dressing up box for the amazing women she meets.

Flowers can be a really effective way of adding an extra something special to your big day. With that in mind Nicola Evans of Beau-K reveals the trends for 2020, and what flower she feels is underrated and should be used more.

I also got to take a tour of Pelham House near Lewes which has recently been refurbished. I spoke to Danielle, events manager and Beatrice, general manager about what the venue has to offer couples.

