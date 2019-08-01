Looking back at Worthing Lions Festival pictures from 10 years ago

Take a trip down memory lane to the 2009 Worthing Lions Festival with our photographers’ pictures from the archive.

The event a decade ago saw the Goldwings light ride along the seafront on the Friday night, followed by the fireworks display from the end of the pier. On the Saturday people flocked to dozens of market stalls lining the seafront, watched a Mini rally and attended the fire station open day, while Steyne Gardens came alive with the Splash FM Garden Party in the evening which included music from tribute acts to Take That, Abba and Madness. The festival closed on the Sunday with a charity market on the seafront, a Salvation Army march and service, an American hot-rod and custom car show and a bus rally. Have a look through the pictures below – and don’t forget to also take a peek at the pictures from this year’s Worthing Lions Festival.

The American hot-rod and custom car show in Steyne Gardens in 2009 JPIMedia Buy a Photo

