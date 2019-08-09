Looking back at Adur Bath Tub Race pictures from 10 years ago

Take a trip down memory lane to the 2009 Adur Bath Tub Race with our photographers’ pictures from the archive.

Only four tubs took part in the race a decade ago, yet hundreds of people lined the banks of the river to watch the race, which followed the traditional route from Beeding and Bramber Bridge to the Shoreham railway bridge. Team Baby Kay won the race for a second year in a row, raising £600 for the Trevor Mann Baby Unit at Brighton's Royal Sussex County Hospital in memory of Kayleigh Kennard, a trainee nurse from Mile Oak who died in 2007 after a routine tonsillectomy, and had always wanted to work on the baby unit.

