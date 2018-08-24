Looking back at a wet and windy Worthing Rotary Carnival in 1986

The tail-end of Hurricane Charley brought strong winds and heavy rain to the south coast over the August bank holiday in 1986, but it failed to dampen spirits in Worthing for the Rotary Carnival.

Here’s a flashback to the Worthing Gazette & Herald’s report from August 29, 1986, by Caroline Thomsett, with pictures by Stephen Goodger

Ladies from Carousel Cars, whose entry was judged third best traders float

Worthing streets burst into colour and life on Monday when carnival time arrived in town.

Despite blustery winds and pouring rain more than 60 brightly decorated floats entered the annual Rotary procession.

But the appalling weather failed to dampen any of the participants’ high spirits.

The parade fought off and bank holiday blues with laughter as it battled through the downpour from Garnd Avenue to Homefield Park.

Greek dancers from the St Georges Lodge Greek Taverna make their way up South Street

––– Music, performance and markets – not forgetting the annual parade – is set to draw the crowds to the Worthing Rotary Carnival over the bank holiday weekend. –––

Crowds gathered along the route undeterred by the weather but well prepared nevertheless with umbrellas and macs.

The parade marked the culmination of a weekend of festivities organised by the Worthing, West Worthing and Steyne Rotary Clubs.

The weekend began with a car boot sale on Friday evening with about 40 cars taking part.

The procession makes its way along the wet and blustery seafront

On Saturday the events turned skyward with a firework display in the evening.

​––– Also in the news, GCSE students across the area have been celebrating after receiving their results; an Angmering grandfather has taken to caring for hedgehogs to help him overcome a spinal injury; and a memorial to honour the victims of the Shoreham Airshow crash is almost ready for installation on the banks of the River Adur –––

But the most popular event was the carnival procession led by Miss Worthing Julia House, mayor and mayoress Michael and Pat Parkin, towncryer Philip Holiday and members of Worthing Rotary Clubs and Worthing Chamber of Trade and Commerce in an open-top bus.

On foot marching bands, majorettes and charity collectors in fancy dress accompanied the floats.

Meanwhile at Homefield Park a variety of stalls including a tombola and the Rotary beer tent were laid on adjacent to Stevens Fun Fair.