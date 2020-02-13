Look back at Peter Andre’s 2010 visit to Shoreham

Hundreds of screaming girls queued for hours to see singing star and reality television favourite Peter Andre when he visited Shoreham on Thursday.
Look back at the queues of hundreds as people from across West Sussex lined up to meet singer Peter Andre as he promoted his new album, Unconditional Love Songs. Report and pictures from the Herald of February 11.
