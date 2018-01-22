Littlehampton Fort £40k crowdfunding bid launched

Volunteers working to repair Littlehampton Fort have launched a £40,000 crowdfunding bid.

Littlehampton Fort Restoration Project has been working to save the landmark for several years and now needs the funding for specialist work to stop further deterioration.

The fort, built in 1854 to defend the town from the threat of a French invasion, is on Littlehampton Golf Club land on West Beach.

The project was launched in 2011 and an historic agreement was signed at the golf club in November 2015, giving the go-ahead for restoration work by the volunteers, including removing sand and ivy covering the walls.

Andy Orpin, chairman and project manager, said: “Littlehampton Fort was the very first Palmerston Fort, the prototype for the perceived potential invasion from the France.

“Over the years, the fort has fallen into disrepair, damage and slowly being consumed by vegetation and sand.

“The fort needs repairs to bring a stop to further deterioration and potential loss of this hidden gem for Littlehampton, and so help is required.”

The volunteers’ work to remove the ivy revealed beautiful flint walls beneath the undergrowth. But repairs are needed to some of the carnot walls, including replacing missing coping stones and Sussex flint work.

Some of the money will fund reconstruction and repair of the eastern bastion, a part of the fort which is clearly visible from the nearby boardwalk.

There is also a large amount of missing brickwork on the gun emplacements, which are on the hill and up until recently, had not been seen for many years.

Andy added: “We have to pay for the replacement bricks required to undertake the works and the required skilled workmen to conduct the works in line with Historic England’s guidance.

“Due to the status of the fort, a scheduled monument with Historic England, the majority of the repairs will need to undertaken by approved contractors, although we have a good number of volunteers, who are all willing to assist with the work where they can.

“Please help us save this very important part of our history with your kind donations. Anything you can spare will be greatly appreciated.”

There have been more than 140 volunteers working on clearing and maintaining the fort. Mr Orpin started looking at the fort back in 2009, when his dad died. He would head to the area to think and often looked across at the visible brickwork. He started the project to bring it back to life.

Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/andy-orpin to make a donation and visit www.littlehamptonfort.co.uk for more information.

