Littlehampton Christmas Lights switch on 2019: date, time and what to expect

The festive season is now upon us and Littlehampton is about to get into the spirit with the switch on of its Christmas lights for 2019.

Various businesses along Littlehampton High Street will be staying open to get involved with the late-night shopping alongside stalls selling crafts and treats.

The Littlehampton Christmas lights switch-on 2018

Here is everything you need to know about the Littlehampton Christmas Light Switch On & Late Night Shopping, Friday, November 22:

What are the timings on the night?

The night runs from 5pm-8pm, the switching-on of the lights will take place at 7pm.

What’s the ticket situation?

There are no tickets for the event and it is free.

Who is switching on the Littlehampton Christmas lights?

Littlehampton mayor Tracey Baker, who will be joined by a top-secret guest and the winner of the name the elf competition.

Which roads are closed?

Duke Street and Clifton Road will both be closed from 12pm – 9pm.

What entertainment is on offer?

A live performance from acoustic singer Luch Stefano, with Harry and the Hounds taking over at the mic from 5pm onwards. Father Christmas will also be visiting, meeting children at his grotto at Café 72 and sleigh pullers on Clifton Road. Also there on the night will be rides and inflatables from Nic and Bens entertainment, Coles funfair, storytelling and Christmas card making in Crafters Corner studio.

What food and drink is available?

There will be various stalls selling food and drink as well food to eat from The French Revolution Crepes and Galette. Café 72 with its BBQ and mobile entertainment are bringing a German sausage stall, along with many other high street restaurants and cafés staying open late.

What’s the parking situation?

Purple parking discs can be picked up from the Manor House reception in Church Street, this allows two free hours of parking.