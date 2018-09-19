Jerusalem composer’s death to be remembered at Rustington Library

An exhibition is being held to commemorate the composer of one of England’s best-loved songs.

The Votes for All Women Centenary Group has organised an exhibition at Rustington Library which marks the centenary of the death of Sir Hubert Parry, who composed the hymn Jerusalem.

He was a supporter of the right for women to vote, along with his wife Lady Maude Parry, who led marches in Littlehampton.

Kevin Page, leader of the group, said ‘they deserved greater local recognition’, which was the reason behind the exhibition.

Born in February 1948, Sir Hubert Parry was the Heather Professor of Music at the University of Oxford from 1900 to 1908 but was best-known for writing the music for Jerusalem. He died in Rustington on October 7, aged 70.

The exhibition will begin on Saturday, October 6, and will run until Friday, October 19.

Thanks to the centenary group, seven roads in the new Toddington Lane development will feature the surnames of suffragists who helped get women the right to vote. These roads will be called Kenney Drive, Anderson Way and flats 1-6 Garrett House, Marion Mead, Fawcett Grove, Lytton Copse, Pethick Road and Neal Crescent.

In the autumn, the group is joining forces with the council to plant 90 trees, mainly in Caffyns Field, over the next ten years.