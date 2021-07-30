Shoreham houseboat for sale for £325k
Houseboat Laguna, in Lower Beach Road, Shoreham Beach, offers gorgeous waterfront views from its comfy living room, dining area, decking area, and outdoor space – all perfect locations to watch the sunset and sunrise.
The property also has a great kitchen area, two bedrooms and potential for a third to be created, a utility room and a bathroom.
This houseboat is in an ideal location for wildlife lovers, with constant visits from resident and migrating birds, and more recently, a friendly seal.
Houseboat Laguna is listed on Zoopla with a guide price of £325,000 to £350,000.
