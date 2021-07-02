On the first floor, there are bedrooms, a living room and a sun terrace, all offering stunning sea views.

Downstairs, there are further bedrooms, a kitchen-diner, lounge, shower room and bathroom.

But the jewel in the property’s crown is the south-facing garden with direct access to Ferring beach.

The home is listed on Zoopla, with offers over £1.3million invited.

Lamorna Gardens, Ferring

