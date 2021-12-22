Tarrant Wharf, Arundel

Riverside home for sale by modern auction in historic West Sussex town

This two bedroom riverside home is situated in the heart of the historic town of Arundel and is for sale by modern auction.

By James Connaughton
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 11:37 am

This is a fantastic opportunity to completely refurbish and modernise this property which is in a desirable, quiet private mews location and includes a riverside garden with views of the River Arun.

Accommodation comprises an entrance hall, sitting room, cloakroom, kitchen/dining area, lounge, bedroom one, bedroom two, bathroom, riverside garden and a car port.

This property, in Tarrant Wharf, Arundel, is for sale by the modern method of auction, powered by iamsold Ltd, with a guide price of £700,000 – to make a bid contact Cubitt & West or view more details on Zoopla.

