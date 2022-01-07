The accommodation comprises a living room with fireplace, dining room and a kitchen on the ground floor. On the first floor there are two double bedrooms and a family bathroom. There is also a sizeable basement which provides excellent extra storage but could also easily be converted into an additional room, such as a playroom or snug. The property further benefits from a south-facing garden.
The property, in Orchard Street, Chichester, is on the market for £320,000 with White & Brooks on Zoopla.
