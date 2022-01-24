Kingston village, one of the desirable in the country according to the Telegraph. Pic S Robards SR2201204 SUS-220120-181810001

Picture gallery of the ‘most desirable’ Sussex villages according to The Telegraph

Research by real estate company Savills, revealed by The Telegraph, lists the most desirable villages in each ceremonial county.

By Charlotte Harding
Monday, 24th January 2022, 12:39 pm
Updated Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 8:17 am

The survey looked at a combination of the highest house prices, best lifestyle amenities, connectivity and chocolate-box appeal.

With an average house price of £1,055,250, Lurgashall, Lodsworth and the Lickfold Triangle topped the list in West Sussex.

The article read: “This corner of Sussex, in the footprint of the Blackdown Hills in the South Downs National Park, a triangle of villages, typifies all that is lovely about British country life.

“Locals are spoilt for choice for pubs and restaurants, too. In the district of Chichester, Lurgashall’s Noah’s Ark Inn is a 16th-century pub with a garden. It has a shop, church and campsite and is surrounded by farms.”

In East Sussex it is Kingston-near-Lewes, with an average house price of £782,339.

The article read: “Just one mile from the South Downs Way, and two miles from Lewes, this village is green in more ways than one,” the article read.

“There’s a community energy project under way and a pavilion with a living roof. The calendar is packed with yoga classes, bridge nights and whisky tastings.

“There’s a 13th-century church and the Juggs makes for a great second living room.”

What do you think? What do you love about these villages?

1. Lurgashall

The Lurgashall, Lodsworth and Lickfold Triangle stands out as it is within the South Downs National Park,. Pictures: Steve Robards

2. Lurgashall

The 16th century pub the Noah's Ark Inn was highlighted in the article as a standout pub with garden. Picture: Steve Robards

3. Lurgashall

The name Lurgashall is thought to be Saxon in origin and may come from the name of a reputed Saxon chieftain, Lutegar, who used the settlement, then an isolated and self-sufficient farming community, during his travels along the Roman road between London and Chichester.

4. Lurgashall

The Green retains its characteristic triangular shape and the asymmetrical design of its houses.

