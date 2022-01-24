The survey looked at a combination of the highest house prices, best lifestyle amenities, connectivity and chocolate-box appeal.

With an average house price of £1,055,250, Lurgashall, Lodsworth and the Lickfold Triangle topped the list in West Sussex.

The article read: “This corner of Sussex, in the footprint of the Blackdown Hills in the South Downs National Park, a triangle of villages, typifies all that is lovely about British country life.

“Locals are spoilt for choice for pubs and restaurants, too. In the district of Chichester, Lurgashall’s Noah’s Ark Inn is a 16th-century pub with a garden. It has a shop, church and campsite and is surrounded by farms.”

In East Sussex it is Kingston-near-Lewes, with an average house price of £782,339.

The article read: “Just one mile from the South Downs Way, and two miles from Lewes, this village is green in more ways than one,” the article read.

“There’s a community energy project under way and a pavilion with a living roof. The calendar is packed with yoga classes, bridge nights and whisky tastings.

“There’s a 13th-century church and the Juggs makes for a great second living room.”

What do you think? What do you love about these villages?

