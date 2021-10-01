The apartment offers elegance and luxury throughout

Luxury apartment at former hospital building in West Sussex on the market with £1.25m guide price

This elegant two bedroom apartment is located within the original Grade II listed main King Edward VII Hospital building in Midhurst.

By Sol Buckner
Friday, 1st October 2021, 5:40 pm
Updated Friday, 1st October 2021, 5:50 pm

Occupying ground and first floors, all rooms face south with the spacious sitting/drawing room enjoying breathtaking views over the historic hospital gardens designed by the famed Edwardian horticulturist Gertrude Jeykll.

The property is on the market with a guide price of £1.25m with eXp UK. Full details are available on the Zoopla website. All photos by Zoopla. Read more: www.westsussextoday.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/take-a-look-at-this-stunning-country-house-in-sussex-influenced-by-work-of-a-world-renowned-architect-3399338

1.

Two bedroom apartment, Kings Drive, Midhurst

Photo Sales

2.

Two bedroom apartment, Kings Drive, Midhurst

Photo Sales

3.

Two bedroom apartment, Kings Drive, Midhurst

Photo Sales

4.

Two bedroom apartment, Kings Drive, Midhurst

Photo Sales
West SussexGrade IIMidhurst
Next Page
Page 1 of 3