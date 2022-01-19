Look inside this home with outdoor pool on the market for £3,500,000

This stunning detached home has five bedrooms, three bathrooms and four reception rooms.

The home is located on Springfield Lane, Colgate, Horsham and has approximately 38.58 acres of land with formal gardens and a swimming pool.

South Over is a contemporary family home which is presented to a very high standard throughout.

The central hallway is the main feature on arrival with a woodburning stove and bespoke staircase leading up to the first floor.

The open plan kitchen/breakfast room which is well appointed and fitted with an Aga, and has an orangery roof and bi-fold doors leading to the terracing.

There is also a room fitted with a projector and screen and surround sound speakers, perfect for a cinema or games room.

Upstairs, the principal bedroom suite has a dressing room with ample closet space and en suite and also benefits from a large glass balcony.

The paved terraces provide the ideal location for outside entertaining, with the swimming pool

The property is approached via electric gates to the drive, which provides ample parking, along with the triple garage; currently set up as a gym/ games room with storage area above.

Beyond the formal gardens, which are deer fenced, are about 18 acres of private woodland and paddock, with lake and log cabin, all completely screened for privacy and seclusion.

Beyond the lake, a gate provides access to the remaining 18 acres of woodland, with public footpath.

