Arundel Castle Gardens feature on ‘Great British Gardens’ TV programme
The beautiful gardens at Arundel Castle will be on show in all their glory tonight when they appear on the small screen.
Monday, 14th June 2021, 2:54 pm
Updated
Monday, 14th June 2021, 3:07 pm
Arundel Castle Gardens will be featured in the Channel 5 TV series of Great British Gardens with Carol Klein, new series episode 1, this evening (June 14) at 9pm as she visits ‘some of Britain’s most treasured outdoor spaces’.
For more information about Arundel Castle and Gardens, its events or to book tickets to visit go to www.arundelcastle.org.