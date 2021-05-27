Arun house prices increased more than South East averagein March

Semi-detached: up 0.9 per cent monthly; up ten per cent annually; £323,156 averageFlats: up 0.7 per cent monthly; up seven per cent annually; £175,219 average First steps on the property ladder First-time buyers in Arun spent an average of £245,000 on their property – £21,000 more than a year ago, and £40,000 more than in March 2016. By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £353,000 on average in March – 44.1 per cent more than first-time buyers. How do property prices in Arun compare? Buyers paid 10.8 per cent less than the average price in the South East (£349,000) in March for a property in Arun. Across the South East, property prices are high compared to those across the UK, where the average cost £256,000. The most expensive properties in the South East were in Elmbridge – £662,000 on average, and 2.1 times as much as in Arun. Elmbridge properties cost three times as much as homes in Southampton (£219,000 average), at the other end of the scale. The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea, where the average March sale price of £1.3 million could buy 14 properties in Burnley (average £94,000). Factfile Average property price in March