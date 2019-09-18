Get a glimpse inside new East Wittering homes

Step inside one of the new homes at the new Sandlands Point development in East Wittering this weekend.

Estate agents White and Brooks is holding an open day on Saturday (September 20) and Sunday (September 21) between 10am and 4pm as it opens the show home at the Stocks Lane site.

The new homes at new Sandlands Point in East Wittering

The ten new homes are in the heart of East Wittering village, which boasts traditional shops including bakers, butchers, fishmongers and grocery stores.

And the homes, which include a selection of two and three bedroom apartments and three or four bedroom houses/chalets, are just short stroll away from popular East Wittering beach.

White and Brooks describes the homes as: "Where stylish contemporary living meets glorious beaches and unspoilt natural beauty - perfect for that home from home."

All are welcome to view the homes, and Help to Buy is available. The homes are also ideal as holiday homes, investments or rental opportunities.

To view the show home, book an appointment with White and Brooks on 01243 770022 or visit: www.whiteandbrooks.co.uk