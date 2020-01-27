Fusion Cruises hosts 550 customers at first cruise show

Hundreds of holidaymakers attended the first Sussex Cruise Show at Fontwell Park on January 12, hosted by Fusion Cruises to help people pick their perfect break.

This was the agency’s first cruise show, featuring representatives from 20 major cruise companies including Cunard, Celebrity Cruises, MSC Cruises, Regent, Seven Seas Cruises, Fred Olsen, Holland America - to name a few.

The Sussex Cruise Show by Fusion Cruises

More than 550 attendees took part in interactive seminars throughout the day after enjoying a complimentary breakfast and unlimited refreshments throughout the event.

Fusion Cruises hosted a number of seminars during the day, for those who are new to cruises and avid cruisers, with talks on adventure and expedition cruising and the UK cruise market. The seminars helped people to consider the type of ships they wish to cruise on and about the far and wide destinations that can be reached on a cruise holiday.

Steve Cheal, Fusion Cruises director, said: “For the first cruise show we decided to keep it local because we knew there were avid cruisers in the area, and we wanted to let people know who and where we are in being able to offer our support and expertise within the cruise holiday sector.

“This event was a great success and we were very pleased with the turnout and support we had from the local area.”

Lou Craddock from Oceania Cruises said: “This cruise show was amazing. Lots of interactive sessions and a great number of guests attending. We are very pleased to be part of it."

Fusion Cruises’ seven-person team is planning more cruise shows during 2021 alongside a series of customer supper clubs in partnership with the individual cruise lines. This will allow the customer to experience an interactive evening with a cruise line partner, with presentations over dinner to help book the right cruise holiday for them.

Mr and Mrs Mcfaul of Pagham attended the event, and said: "What a great day. We only planned to pop in, however, we ended up being there all day. We attended pretty much all the seminars which were fantastic and really informative, we found the day exceptionally helpful and the Fusion team were just superb!"

Mr Cheal added: “Fusion Cruises would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who came along on the day and extend their welcome to anyone to get in touch should they have any enquiries or would like to make a booking.”

For more information, visit the Fusion Cruises retail shop in Rustington, 25 Church Road, Littlehampton, or visit the website: fusioncruises.co.uk