Free Bognor Tesco bus service to cease operation

The free Tesco bus service which serves elderly and non driving residents in Bognor will no longer operate after March 12, it has been revealed today.

Stagecoach, which provides the service, said the funding has been withdrawn by Tesco.

Stagecoach managing director Edward Hodgson said:" From March 25, we will be withdrawing services T11,12 and 13 which serve Bognor Regis Tesco.

"These are services provided via funding from the supermarket which is being withdrawn."

The free service currently runs on Tuesdays and Thursdays, serving older and non driving residents in the Middleton, Yapton, Elmer, Flansham, Felpham and Bognor Regis areas.

Bognor Regis Tesco has been approached for comment.

