Four bedroom Rustington house next to Waitrose on private Sea Estate

This wonderful four bedroom detached house is situated on the private Sea Estate in Rustington.

The property, in The Bramblings, is just over 140 metres from the village centre and about a mile from Angmering railway station.

The Bramblings, Rustington

On the ground floor you have two double bedrooms with separate dressing rooms.

There is also a bathroom with shower cubicle and toilet, a separate toilet, large kitchen with side door to driveway, an extremely large living/dining area and conservatory.

On the first floor you have a further two double bedrooms

Outside, to the front there is ample off-road parking on the driveway leading to a garage.

The 62ft by 78ft L-shaped rear garden is west facing and has a pond and sun room.

There is also a gate leading to Waitrose car park, providing easy access to Rustington village.

The seafront can be found less than three quarters of a mile away.

Guide Price £650,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Cooper Adams Estate Agents, 7 Broadmark Parade, Broadmark Lane, Rustington, BN16 2NE. Telephone 01903 680768 or email: rustington@cooper-adams.com