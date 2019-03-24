Four bedroom house close to The Angmering School and village centre

This fantastic, four bedroom, detached, family home is situated less than half a mile from Angmering village centre.

The property, in Rowan Way, is just a few hundred yards from The Angmering School, while the railway station is about three quarters of a mile away.

Ground floor accommodation comprises an entrance hall, study, living room, dining room, modern kitchen, utility room and cloakroom.

On the first floor there are three double bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, one with an en-suite shower room, as well as a stunning family bathroom with separate shower cubicle.

There is a master bedroom on the second floor with an en-suite shower room and walk-in wardrobe.

Outside, the property sits back from the roadside with a sloping pathway to the front door.

The 31ft by 26ft rear garden is mainly lawned with a stunning blossom tree.

A gate leads to rear courtyard parking, accessed from Ashmead Way, and a door leads to the garage which has an up-and-over door, power and light.

Price offers in excess of £475,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Cooper Adams Estate Agents, Marsh House, Angmering, BN16 4EA. Telephone 01903 859797 or email: angmering@cooper-adams.com

