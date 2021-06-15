Perfect brunch recipe for Father's Day

Forget a full fry up this Sunday what about a loaded sausage and egg naan with coriander chutney.

By Charlotte Harding
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 12:53 pm
Updated Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 12:54 pm

Ingredients for two (double for four)

1 red onion

​2 tomatoes

Loaded sausage and egg naan with coriander chutney from Gousto

​2 British free-range eggs

​1 garlic clove

​15g fresh root ginger

​10g coriander

​4 Cumberland sausages

​1 tsp ground coriander

​20g mint sauce

​15ml white wine vinegar

​2 white potatoes

​30ml mayonnaise

2 plain naan breads

Method

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 220°C/ 200°C (fan)/ Gas 7

Chop the potatoes (skins on) into bite-sized pieces

Chop the tomatoes into wedges

Step 2

Add the chopped potatoes and tomato wedges to one side of a baking tray lined with tin foil

Sprinkle over the ground coriander with a little drizzle of olive oil and a pinch of salt and pepper

Step 3

Add the Cumberland sausages to the other side of the baking tray and put it in the oven for 20-25 min or until the sausages are cooked through

Tip: Cooking for four? Use two trays!

Step 4

While the sausages and potatoes are in the oven, chop the coriander finely, including the stalks

Peel and finely chop (or grate) the garlic and ginger

Step 5

Add most of the chopped coriander (save a little for later), ginger and garlic (not a big raw garlic and ginger fan? Try using less!) to a small bowl with 1 tsp [2 tsp for four] cold water and give everything a good mix up

Add the white wine vinegar, 1 tbsp [2 tbsp] olive oil, a pinch of salt and a pinch of sugar and mix to combine – this is your coriander chutney

Step 6

Peel and finely dice 1/2 [1 for four people] red onion and combine it with the remaining chopped coriander – this is your red onion salad

Tip: Cooking for two? Save the remaining onion for another recipe!

Combine the mayo and mint sauce with a splash of cold water – this is your mint mayo

When your sausages are almost ready, add the naans to a baking tray and put the tray in the oven for 3 min or until the bread is hot

Step 7

Meanwhile, heat a medium, wide-based pan (preferably non-stick with a matching lid) with a drizzle of vegetable oil over a medium-low heat

Once hot, crack the eggs into the pan

Tip: Give your eggs a little shake before you crack for perfectly centred yolks!

Cover with a lid and cook for 2-3 min or until done to your liking

Step 8

Mix the roasted tomato and potatoes together in the tray and slice the cooked sausages in half lengthways

Top the warmed naan with the sliced sausages and a fried egg, then dollop over the mint mayo and red onion salad

Serve the tomatoey roasties to the side and drizzle the coriander chutney all over

Father’s Day recipes from recipe box Gousto, with over 50 recipes to choose from every week. More info at gousto.co.uk