Five bedroom Littlehampton house in convenient central location for schools and station

This beautifully presented, five bedroom, semi-detached house with attractive gardens is situated in a central part of Littlehampton.

The property, in Maxwell Road, is convenient for the town centre and mainline railway station, and is also close to schools for all ages.

Property SUS-190318-133340003

Ground floor accommodation comprises an entrance hall, lounge, dining room, conservatory and kitchen.

On the first floor there are three bedrooms and a bathroom.

There are two further bedrooms and a shower room on the second floor.

Outside, the front garden is laid to shingle for ease of maintenance.

Property SUS-190318-133400003

The attractive rear garden is mainly lawned with a patio area and shed.

Littlehampton has lots to offer with sandy beaches, a large seafront greensward, regenerated Harbour and attractions including Harbour Park and the world’s longest bench.

There is an excellent range of restaurants, cafes, pubs and shopping facilities, and the area is well-served with schools for all ages.

Price offers in excess of £310,000.

Property SUS-190318-133350003

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Michael Jones, 1-2 Broadmark Parade, Rustington, BN16 2NE. Telephone 01903 850850 or email: rustington@michaeljones.co.uk