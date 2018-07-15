Donation helps Angmering pupils learn new gardening skills

Green-fingered pupils at St Margaret’s Primary School in Angmering received gardening supplies to get them out in the sunshine.

Housebuilding company CALA Homes donated the kit to encourage outdoor activities and inspire the children to have a love of gardening.

Left to right, Freya,Caitlin and Alyssa enjoy gardening with their new tools at St Margaret's Primary School in Angmering

Liseanne Broomhead, gardening lead at the school, said: “We are thrilled with this kind donation from CALA Homes which is a great way to get the children more involved in gardening.

“Children can learn new skills, have fun and develop self-confidence by spending time in the garden which is something we actively encourage. This new equipment will help get the children engaged with the school gardens as well as create a more attractive environment for everyone to enjoy.”

The school received gardening tools and accessories, including spades, trowels, forks, leaf and soil rakes, and gloves.

Nicki Dennis, sales and marketing director for CALA Homes South Home Counties, said: “Creating beautiful places to live is at the heart of what we do and gardens can play an important role in our sense of wellbeing.

“We hope this donation will create great opportunities to help inspire the younger generations to get involved and develop a passion for gardening. We’re delighted to be able to support St Margaret’s Primary School and hope the children enjoy using the new equipment.”

