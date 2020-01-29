Dogs Trust Shoreham Dog of the Week: Polly seeks supportive owners

Polly is a sensitive and energetic two-year-old in need of some confidence building.

The female Shar-Pei is looking for a consistent lifestyle in a quiet household, with a maximum of three adults – where at least one is female as Polly can be worried by men. Polly would also need to be the only pet in the house.

Polly’s owner must be patient to help develop Polly’s confidence. New owners must also be willing and able to continue a reward-based training programme.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “Polly is a sweet girl who has stolen her carers hearts. At times Polly is sensitive and lacks confidence.

“It will take some time to build up her friendship, but once you’ve earned her trust, Polly will reward you with her love and enjoy nothing more than spending time in your company.”

Polly is energetic in nature, meaning potential owners must be equally as active. Polly is a great traveller in the car, meaning adventures away from home will be easy.

Polly will need to be walked in low-populated areas to avoid meeting lots of other people and dogs.

To arrange to meet Polly contact must be made with Dogs Trust Shoreham in advance.

To find out more, contact Dogs Trust Shoreham on 01273 452576 or visit Dogs Trust Shoreham based at Brighton Road, Shoreham.