December's edition of etc Magazine is out now

And here is what you can expect to find inside.

Merry Christmas! I say this every time but I love this time of year - festive lights, mince pies and brilliant films.

East Sussex cover courtesy of John Lewis

One of my favourites to watch at Christmas is the classic Wizard of Oz.

This year it is 80 years since Judy Garland was whirled away from Kansas to a magical land ‘over the rainbow’.

This festive period Chichester Festival Theatre is bringing the magic of the show to the stage and we take a look at the history of the film including why they changed the silver slippers of the book into ruby slippers for the film, which can find in the West Sussex edition.

Another show taking to the stage this Christmas is Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, which comes to Theatre Royal Brighton on December 17 until January 4.

Phil Hewitt talks to Jason Donovan who played the original Tick in the West End. And now he is producing the new tour. I love this musical, it has great music and costumes, you just want to dance down the aisle after watching it. The show follows three drag queens travelling across Australia in a camper van called Priscilla. It also stars Strictly Come Dancing winner Joe McFadden.

December 1st marks the official countdown to Christmas but there is still time to get those last minute presents and we have some great gift ideas in both editions.

In West Sussex two local businesses worth checking out is Jana Reinhardt Jewellery in Worthing and Chichester’s Gifts by Yummy Mummy. Jana has beautiful collections with little personal touches. And Jen wanted to find a use for her artwork while on maternity leave and now creates gifts featuring her paintings.

In East Sussex edition I spoke to Melvyn Funnell-Strange the man behind three of Hailsham’s newest food businesses.

We also take a look at the homes of The White Company’s chief creative officer who lives in Sussex and its founder, as the company celebrates it 25th anniversary with a new book full of interiors inspiration.

Also in the East edition - if your thoughts are looking at summer holidays we have two to inspire.

The first is about St Lucia, which shows it is more than just paradise beaches.

We also have a river cruise in France where you can sample delicious wines and cheeses, while enjoying beautiful scenery.

At etc Magazine we hope you have a great Christmas!

To view the West Sussex edition click here

And for East Sussex edition click here



Here are some features you may have missed...

Juno the natural skin care brand made with care and passion

The St Leonards cakes that look too good to eat

The duo creating jewellery with that personal touch