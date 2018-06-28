Console Corner: Free Destiny 2 for PlayStation 4 gamers and Sony’s exciting crossplay hint

It’s all a bit quiet out there in video game land at the moment.

Some interesting titles have dropped like Tour de France and the Donkey Kong add-on for Mario + Rabbids but I guess the biggest news is that you can play epic shooter Destiny 2 this weekend FOR FREE.

PlayStation 4 owners can play the hugely popular Destiny 2 for nothing this weekend.

So those interested in giving Destiny 2 can pre-load the game from today for quicker access come Friday.

The free trial starts Friday, June 29 at 8:01am and ends on Monday, July 2 at 6pm.

Throughout the trial, players will be able to experience the full Destiny 2 campaign, create their own character and collect weapons and gear, try out the Crucible and more.

All progress will carry over to the full game upon purchase.

Xbox One users were given a free trial the weekend of June 7, but Xbox Live Gold was required. Needing a subscription doesn’t seem to be the case on PS4 this weekend, as PlayStation Plus wasn’t mentioned.

Meanwhile, Sony is “looking at a lot of the possibilities” when it comes to crossplay on the PS4.

That’s according to president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment America Shawn Layden who was responding to pleas for more crossplay for the likes of worldwide hit Fortnite.

“We’re hearing it,” Layden said when asked whether or not Sony is listening to its fans.

“We’re looking at a lot of the possibilities. You can imagine that the circumstances around that affect a lot more than just one game. I’m confident we’ll get to a solution which will be understood and accepted by our gaming community, while at the same time supporting our business.”

Sony has weathered a lot of criticism recently over how it’s handling crossplay with its console competitors, especially with the launch of Fortnite on Nintendo Switch. Switch owners can play the popular online battle royale game with others on PC, Mac, Xbox One, and mobile devices but Sony refuses to allow crossplay on its platform.