New Dacia Jogger price and specification announced ahead of 2022 launch

Dacia has confirmed that the Jogger seven-seat family car will cost from just £14,995 when it goes on sale next year.

The SUV/MPV/estate will become the cheapest new seven-seater on the market as the budget brand looks to expand its range beyond the Sandero hatchback and Duster compact SUV.

Due to go on sale in the first half of 2022 and with online pre-orders open now the Jogger will be offered in three trim levels with a single engine choice and just two items on the options list.

Entry-level Essential trim will cost £14,995 and offer seven seats as standard, with cruise control, manual air conditioning, automatic headlights, electric front windows, autonomous emergency braking and blind spot warning. In place of an infotainment system, a simple smartphone dock allows drivers to operate their own device while on the move.

Comfort trim costs £16,595 and significantly steps up the equipment. Standard on Comfort models are modular roof rails, 16-inch steel wheels styled to look like alloys, power adjustable and heated mirrors, auto wipers and a reversing camera. Keyless entry, automatic air conditioning, all-round electric windows and upgraded interior materials also feature, as does an eight-inch touchscreen with two USB ports and smartphone mirroring.

The limited edition Extreme SE adds 16-inch black alloys, front parking sensors, heated front seats, special floor and cargo mats, fold-down tray tables plus onboard sat nav for £17,395.

The only options across the range will be metallic paint and a spare wheel.

All Joggers will come with a 109bhp turbocharged petrol engine and a six-speed manual gearbox, although Dacia has confirmed that a hybrid drivetrain similar to that used in the Renault Arkana will join the line-up in 2023.

Dacia says that the Jogger combines the rugged style of an SUV with the practicality and space of an estate or MPV. Body cladding and a relatively tall ride height reflect the SUV-inspired elements of the design, as do clever convertible roof rails, while a huge tailgate and low load floor are designed to make it as practical as possible.

At 4.5m long but with a 2.9m wheelbase the Jogger features a 2-3-2 seating pattern, with up to 60 configurations from the split-fold seat arrangement. Luggage capacity ranges from 213 litres in seven-seat mode to 1,819 litres. All models feature lashing points and load hooks to secure larger loads and a host of family friendly storage spaces are arranged around the cabin.