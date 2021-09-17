Charging firm announces £75m plan for 150 ultra-fast EV hubs across UK

A new network of 150 ultra-fast electric car charging sites is to be created over the next four years as part of a £75 million investment in public charging infrastructure.

Osprey Charging has announced it will become the latest private operator to open up a series of EV hubs along key routes to provide charging for the growing number of electric car owners.

It plans to create a total of 150 sites, each with up to 12 charging points offering up to 175kW charging. In total, it says it will offer 1,500 charging points by 2025.

The latest generation of ultra-fast chargers are capable of adding up to 100 miles of range in as little as 10 minutes for compatible vehicles.

While most modern EVs can charge at 50kW, an increasing number, including the Porsche Taycan, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Genesis GV60 and Audi e-tron can take advantage of 150kW charging.

The first site on the A463 in Wolverhampton will open in October, with construction on a further 10 across England and Scotland starting before the end of the year. By the end of 2025, Osprey plans to have all 150 sites operational along motorways and key A roads around the UK.

“Through this rollout we will make charging anxiety a thing of the past. High-powered, multi-charger hubs will herald a new era of public EV charging – enabling mass EV adoption and a clean transport revolution.”