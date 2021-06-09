All-new Kia Sportage revealed

2021 Kia Sportage

Kia has revealed the first images and details of the all-new fifth-generation of its Sportage.

The striking looking SUV has been unveiled ahead of going on sale later this year but for the first time in the car’s 28-year history Europe will be getting its own dedicated version which we’ll see in September.

Although we’re getting our own specially developed version, Kia says it will be visually closely related to the pictured car which has drawn its design inspiration from the recently revealed EV6. You can make your own mind up about whether that’s a good thing or not.

2021 Kia Sportage

Karim Habib, senior vice president and head of Kia’s global design centre said: “Reinventing the Sportage gave our talented design teams a tremendous opportunity to do something new; to take inspiration from the recent brand relaunch and introduction of EV6 to inspire customers through modern and innovative SUV design.

“With the all-new Sportage, we didn’t simply want to take one step forward but instead move on to a different level in the SUV class.”

Kia says the new Sportage embodies its Opposites United design ethos and throws around lots of words like “bold”, daring” and “dramatic”. It’s certainly all of those things, with a huge black grille flanked by boomerang-shaped daytime running lights and topped with a new chrome-coloured interpretation of the trademark Kia tiger nose. The rest of the body is slightly less dramatic, with a focus on clean sharp lines along the sides and rear, enhanced with a chrome beltline.

For the first time, the Sportage will be offered with a black contrast roof and a Sportage X-Line trim will apparently bring a more “confident” and “vigorous” character thanks to unique bumpers, side sills and curved roof rack as well as specific interior colours and materials.

2021 Kia Sportage

The interior is more conventional in appearance but Kia says the “detail-orientated” space will feature the highest quality materials and innovative technology. The whole dashboard is curved, including the integrated touchscreen, while 3D air vents echo the shape of the DRLs. A high-gloss finish will be applied to much of the interior, including the soft-touch switches mounted in the large centre console, while interior materials will feature “vibrant” colour options to liven up the cabin.