Best steak and kidney pie in the UK can be found in West Sussex

A Sussex shop has been named as the best place to go for a steak and kidney pie in the UK, according to research by Premier Inn.

The hotel chain scoured more than 10,000 reviews on TripAdvisor to determine that the Chichester branch of Turner’s Pies, in Eastgate Square, is the best place to get the British classic.

Research by Premier Inn has revealed the best steak and kidney pie in the UK can be found in Chichester H973EG

This is not the first time the piemaker, which also has shops in Bognor Regis, Rustington and Worthing, has received acclaim for its pastries – its mature and cheddar offering was named champion its class at the British Pie Awards earlier this year, while its steak and ale pie was voted supreme champion at the 2018 event.

The family-run business was also featured in BBC One documentary Life of Pies in June, which followed the Turner’s Pies team as they prepared for the British Pie Awards.

The Premier Inn research itself looked for common keywords we use to positively describe specific food experiences, such as ‘best fish and chips’, ‘best pie and mash’ or ‘amazing bacon sarnie’.

With each dish bringing with it a preconception of where to visit to get the best of each; such as coastal towns for fish and chips, Wales for rarebit or East London for pie an mash, the hotel chain wanted to find out if their origins are still the right destinations for these well-loved classics.

The Turner's Pies shop in Chichester opened in 2016 (Picture: Kate Shemilt)

Some locations held their crowns, such as East London for pie and mash and Wales for Welsh Rarebit, but the research has also uncovered some hidden gems.

Bacon sarnie lover? Head to Sheila’s Café in Lancaster Gate for the classic breakfast on the go.

Sweet tooth? Brucianni’s, a traditional seaside parlour in Morecambe has been delighting visitors with its knickerbocker glory for decades.

Something more warming? The Bird in Hand in Woking takes the title for sausage and mash.

A Premier Inn spokesman said: “Traditions tend to dictate where the best dishes are likely to come from, but by looking into TripAdvisor reviews we’ve been able to ascertain the places that people really rate for Britain’s best-known culinary creations.

“With some surprising results, we hope this map can help people to find the very best places for their favourite dishes and inspire some new locations to visit across the country.”

Premier Inn has also created an interactive map which highlights the top three locations to find each food type.