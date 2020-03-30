A new era in Arundel for The Spa Club and Tracy Walker Salon

Tracy Walker and Salima Rajap first met when working for a salon and spa in London.

With a dream to always own their own business the pair have joined forces to bring something a bit different to the historic streets of Arundel.

Salima and Tracy Picture: Derek Martin

Tracy Walker Salon and The Spa Club opened their respective doors in February.

“Each of the businesses will have its own identity,” explains Tracy.

“But if you are having your colour done and want your nails done Salima will come in and do it here. There is a canopy so you can go between the two shops without feeling you are leaving the salon or spa.”

Tracy was first to make the move from London to Sussex after working at a wedding at Goodwood.

Tracy Walker Salon Picture: Derek Martin

“I was driving and when you get off the A3 you are in the countryside and I just thought ‘yes this is what I want’ so my family and I moved to Arundel,” she says.

“I was commuting to London for quite a bit to start with before moving over. I have a son who is now starting school and just feel it is the right time for me.”

It was Tracy who found the space and when she heard through her commercial agent that the vacant estate agents next door was going up for let she told Salima.

“We didn’t decide to try and fit everything in and use all the space, so Salima has chosen to have two good sized treatment rooms rather than three so people don’t feel like they have to squeeze in the room and onto a bed. In the salon I have six chairs instead of eight.”

Salima added: “I just wanted to create a day spa retreat so people can come, have a treatment, leave the room but still have somewhere they can go and relax rather than have a treatment and leave.”

At The Spa Club Salima will be creating her own juices, and alongside using skin products by Murad she will be making her own body scrubs and lotions.

“The brands we have picked are really important to us as they have to have the same ethos we do so to be sustainable and ethical.

“Wellness is a massive factor for me so it is important the brands follow that as well,” explains Salima.

In the salon Tracy has opted for Aveda, a brand she says she has been aware of her whole career.

“I feel I have grown with them,” explains Tracy. “I love the aromas and we do the scalp massage with their oils.

“I love that they work with families and everything is organic and grown rather than created in a factory.

“The colours are the best I have ever seen and I love the smell and outcome of the products.”

Key to the pair is creating an experience and not just providing a service.

“We want to make sure that our clients look and feel amazing when they walk out the door,” says Salima.

In the hair salon everyone will have a consultation, a de-stress massage, then a wash with scalp massage followed by a conditioning treatment as standard for whatever the stylist feels your hair needs, then the cut.

“Even if you have a blow dry you will get a treatment,” says Tracy.

“With the right products, the right cut and style I want my clients to be able to pretty much create the style we have in the salon as not everyone can have a blow dry every day or week.

“I want people to be able to do it at home and still feel amazing.

“I know people who go to London for their haircuts because of the service and standard of cut and I want to provide that in Arundel.”

The work began on the two shops in March 2019 and Salima and Tracy have been there every step of the way including ripping everything out to make sure they can put their own stamp on it.

“It is two separate businesses but with the same ethos,” says Tracy.

“It is nice to have someone in the industry to be able to bounce ideas off. But to be honest we just don’t sleep I’ll be up as I am so excited about the business and what we are doing and what we have going on.”

Salima adds: “It is an amazing feeling when you get that ding that someone has booked on.

“We just want to empower other women and make them feel great.”

For more information:

Tracy Walker Salon: tracy-walker.co.uk facebook.com/tracywalkersalon

The Spa Club: thespaclub.co.uk facebook.com/thespaclub1

Pictures: Derek Martin